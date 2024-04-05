SC moved for full court to hear suo moto case on judges' letter

Petition has been filed by former SCBA president Abid Zuberi, others

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking formation of full court to hear suo moto case on Islamabad High Court judges' letter.

The petition has been filed by former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Abid Zuberi and four other lawyers.

The petitioners Abid Zuberi, Shahab Sarki, Shafqat Chohan, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Chaudhry Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and Tahir Faraz Abbasi have prayed to the apex court to make them party in the case.

The petitioners further said that before the six judges, Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had also levelled allegations.

The petition stated that the decision to form the inquiry commission was not taken by the full court meeting or the Supreme Judicial Council, but after a meeting between the Chief Justice and the administrative head of the country.

The petitioners requested that the administration and secret agencies' meddling and interference in judiciary's affairs should be stopped. They said the matter needed a thorough investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, a seven-judge larger bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Wednesday heard the suo moto case of six IHC judges' letter alleging meddling in judicial affairs.

The chief justice adjourned hearing of the case till April 29. He said the case would be heard on a day-to-day basis from April 29. He also said a full court might be constituted for the case next time.