LHC's Justice Ali Baqir Najafi also gets suspicious letter

SC and IHC judges also had received the same letter

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Ali Baqir Najafi has also received a suspicious letter, prompting the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police to LHC premises for an investigation.

The number of such letters sent to LHC judges has now risen to six following Justice Najafi's incident.

In a concerning escalation, four Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, have also been targeted with threatening letters prompting interference in judicial matters and attack on judiciary independence.

Apex court's Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, and Justice Aminuddin are among those who received the ominous correspondence.

Reports indicated that these letters, which arrived at the apex court on April 4, contained toxic powder and menacing imagery. Law enforcement has handed over the letters to the CTD for forensic analysis.

The initial wave of threatening letters began with Islamabad High Court's Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who along with eight other judges, received similar correspondence containing a suspicious powder and threatening symbols.

