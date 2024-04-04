IHC orders Shireen Mazari's name removal from ECL

Court disposed of the case

Thu, 04 Apr 2024 12:35:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the removal of former human rights minister Shireen Mazari's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The decision came after Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz of the IHC heard a petition seeking the removal of Mazari's name from the ECL. Mazari appeared before the court for the hearing of the case.

During the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Rafay Maqsood informed the court that the NAB had requested the removal of Mazari's name from the ECL in March. This request was made as she was not implicated in the 190 million pounds reference NAB case.

The Assistant Attorney General also informed the court that the Prime Minister's office had been notified of this request on March 27 through a written letter.

Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz remarked that while the cabinet was engaged in various duties, it was the court's responsibility to address legal matters.

Consequently, the court ordered the removal of Shireen Mazari's name from the ECL and disposed of the case.

It is noteworthy that the Islamabad High Court had previously ordered the removal of Shireen Mazari's name from the Passport Control List (PCL) on December 1 of the previous year.