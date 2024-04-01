IHC suspends PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's sentence in gifts case

Appeal against sentence will be fixed for hearing after Ediul Fitr

Mon, 01 Apr 2024 15:10:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the sentence awarded to PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court conducted hearing of the case. The IHC Chief Jusitce Aamer Farooq said appeal against the sentence will be fixed for hearing after Eidul Fitr.

It may be recalled that the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi was awarded 14 years rigorous sentence in Toshakhana case.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, while announcing decision in Toshakhana reference in Adiala Jail, had disqualified the both for any public office for 10 years.

Earlier in February, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had established a special bench to hear the appeals filed by the PTI founder in the Toshakhana and cipher cases. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan were to hear the cases. The registrar of the high court had scheduled the hearing of the PTI founder's pleas.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi's appeal against the cipher case had also been slated for hearing, along with Bushra Bibi's petition in the Toshakhana case. The petitions filed by the PTI founder, Bushra Bibi, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi seeking release on bail were to be heard.