Pakistan

Who is Tassaduq Hussain Jillani?

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The federal cabinet approved a one-member commission to probe allegations levelled by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges. Chief Justice (r) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani will be the tribunal.

Justice (Rtd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, born on July 6, 1949, pursued an MA in Political Science from FC College and an LLB from Punjab University. He began practicing law in Multan in 1974. Over the years, he held various legal positions, including Assistant Advocate General and Advocate General of Punjab.

In 1994, during Benazir Bhutto's government, he became a judge in the Lahore High Court, later moving to the Supreme Court in 2004. Notably, he was part of a bench that issued an emergency order in 2007 against judges taking oath under a military order.

In 2013, he became the Chief Justice of Pakistan, succeeding Justice Retired Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, serving for about 7 months until his retirement on July 5, 2014.

In 2017, he was also nominated as ad hoc judge in the International Court of Justice in the Kulbushan Jadhav case. 

