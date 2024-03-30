Cabinet approves Tassaduq Jillani-led commission to probe IHC judges' allegations

One-man commission will complete inquiry in 60 days

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet on Saturday approved formation of a one-member commission to probe allegations levelled by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, with retired Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani as its head.

The cabinet session was held with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in chair.

The terms of reference (TOR) for the commission will be prepared by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Awan. The one-member commission will submit its report in 60 days after completing the inquiry into the allegations.

Speaking to Dunya News, retired justice Jillani expressed his willingness to head the commission. He said the commission would make investigations in a fair and transparent manner.

Jillani said the matter was highly sensitive and he would try to meet the expectations of the nation. He said the task given to him was a big challenge.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, in their meeting, had agreed to form a commission to investigate the allegations levelled by IHC judges.

Sources in the federal cabinet said the attorney general was specially invited to participate in the cabinet meeting. The cabinet sought legal opinion on the issue. The attorney general briefed the cabinet on it.

They said former chief justice Tassaduq Jillani had also been officially contacted about the cabinet decision. The cabinet gave the chief of the probe body full mandate to investigate the issue.

Sources said the government's legal team had been instructed to inform the Chief Justice of Pakistan about the decision. The cabinet also framed TORs of the inquiry commission, which would officially be announced in a press release.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while chairing the cabinet meeting said that enemies involved in the Basham incident did not want the friendship between Pakistan and China to flourish. He said his government will wipe out terrorism from the country.

The federal cabinet discussed host of issues. The meeting was held on Zoom in which most of the ministers participated online.

Prime Minister Sharif, while speaking in the federal cabinet, said unfortunately a sad incident took place in Bisham on March 26 in which five Chinese engineers were killed and one Pakistani was martyred.

An inquiry committee was formed on the Basham incident and a joint investigation team was also formed. The inquiry committee was directed to submit a report within three days. He said the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

The prime minister said, "We have to work hard day and night. We have resources and we have to utilize them. We have to face the challenges together. The Ministry of Petroleum needs the best consultant in the world.



