Federal, Balochistan govts unite to address province's challenges, says Bugti

CM says state employing appropriate measures to counter threats of insurgency in Balochistan

Published On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 17:58:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated on Friday that both the federal and Balochistan governments were on the same page in their commitment to addressing the issues confronting the province.

Speaking at a press conference alongside leaders of allied political parties in Islamabad, the chief minister said that the state was employing appropriate measures to counter threats and root causes of insurgency in Balochistan.

Bugti highlighted the unified leadership in Balochistan dedicated to resolving the province's challenges. He underscored the efforts of the provincial government to foster good governance, noting that the primary beneficiaries were the ordinary people who suffered most from poor governance.

Bugti noted the active involvement of all parties in providing relief to the populace in Balochistan. He highlighted the historic unopposed election of senators from the province as a significant milestone.

Responding to a query, Bugti asserted that violence could not secure rights for Balochistan, underlining that all rights granted to the province had been conferred by the country's parliament.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve as chief minister.

Bugti also paid tribute to the security forces for thwarting terrorist attacks in Gwadar and Turbat, commending the swift response of vigilant personnel in neutralising the threat in Gwadar within 20 minutes.

In response to another query, Bugti disclosed that over 2,000 teachers were receiving salaries without fulfilling their duties, while doctors were also being remunerated without rendering services. He affirmed determination to address such malpractices.

Regarding smuggling, Bugti clarified that while the government discouraged it, leniency was sometimes exercised due to the dearth of employment opportunities. Nonetheless, he underscored that the government did not condone smuggling.