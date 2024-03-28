PTI rejects commission, insists judges' allegations be addressed in open court

Thu, 28 Mar 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rejected the government's announcement to form an inquiry commission on the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court, alleging interference in the judicial matters.

An emergency meeting of PTI's core committee was held which rejected the government's announcement to conduct an inquiry by a commission headed by a retired judge.

In the meeting, concerns were expressed over the Chief Justice's meeting with the Prime Minister on this sensitive issue. It also demanded the matter be addressed in open court by a larger bench of the Supreme Court.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said, on the letter of 6 judges, they will take out a rally in Peshawar on Sunday. He said that all the MNAs and MPAs will also participate in the rally. Talking about the goal of the rally, he said, would be the independence of the judiciary and the release of the PTI founder.

Barrister Gohar said that they would write a detailed letter to the Chief Justice regarding the cases against the PTI chief.

Sher Afzal Marwat said that the letter was sent to the Supreme Judicial Council and placed the letter before the Supreme Court. "The Supreme Court will not push this issue under the carpet," he hoped.

Latif Khosa said that the situation is the same in all the other provinces. He said that the six judges' letter proved the stance of the PTI founder to be true.