Commission to probe IHC judges' allegations, says law minister

PM Shehbaz, CJP Isa discuss allegations of interference in judiciary

Impartial retired judge likely to lead the inquiry commission

PM Shehbaz to take up the matter with his cabinet tomorrow

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 17:43:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced on Thursday that the government would establish an inquiry commission to investigate allegations made by judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), accusing the country's intelligence agencies of interfering in judicial matters.

The law minister's announcement regarding the commission followed a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faiz Isa at the Supreme Court concerning the letter from IHC judges sent to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

While addressing a press conference alongside Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, the law minister stated that the commission would be formed in accordance with the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act and would be chaired by an impartial retired judge who would compile a report on the commission's findings.

He mentioned that the name of the individual appointed to lead the commission would be announced within two to four days.

Tarar explained that PM Shehbaz Sharif would present the matter to the cabinet on Friday (tomorrow), which would then establish the commission to investigate the allegations made by six IHC judges.

PM SHEHBAZ-CJP ISA MEETING

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with CJP Isa regarding the matter. Law Minister Tarar and AGP Awan accompanied the premier.

The premier remained with the CJP for around one and a half hours to discuss the letter written by six judges of the IHC.

No statement was issued after the meeting. However, the CJP convened full court again at 4:00 pm.

On Tuesday, six IHC judges penned a letter to the SJC, alleging interference in judicial matters by the country’s intelligence agencies.

The SJC comprises CJP Isa, apex court judges Mansoor Ali Shah and Munib Akhtar, IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Peshawar High Court CJ Mohammad Ibrahim Khan.

The IHC judges, in their letter to the SJC, asserted that there were efforts to coerce judges by targeting their relatives through abduction and torture, along with clandestine surveillance of their residences.

FULL COURT MEETING

Following calls from various quarters, CJP Isa convened a full court meeting of apex court’s judges on Wednesday. The session lasted a little over two hours, but no details of this meeting were shared with the media.

It was learned that a proposal to initiate suo motu proceedings to probe the accusations was also discussed during the meeting.

PBC SUMMONED ON APRIL 5

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Executive Committee Chairman Farooq H Naek, meanwhile, summoned a meeting of the committee on April 5 to discuss the situation which arose after the IHC judges’ letter.

PBC Vice Chairman Riazat Ali Sahar and Farooq Naek called for a thorough investigation by a proper committee, comprising at least three senior judges of the Supreme Court and constituted by CJP Isa.

On the other hand, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Shahzad Shaukat and Secretary Syed Ali Imran, along with the 26th Executive Committee of the association, expressed their commitment to the independence of the judiciary.

SUPREME COURT MOVED

Meanwhile, a lawyer from Lahore, advocate Mian Dawood, moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday for a high-powered inquiry commission to probe the allegations.

The petitioner also pleaded that strict action be taken against those found guilty.