Atta Tarar's victory from NA-127 challenged in LHC

Says fake news on social media the biggest challenge

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Victory of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar from Lahore's constituency NA-127 in Feb 8 general elections has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Victory of Samiullah Khan from PP-145 has also been challenged. Justice Sultan Tanveer of Election Tribunal will conduct hearing on the petitions. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others have been made party in the petitions.

Meanwhile during a meeting with the Political Counselor of the British High Commission Miss Zoe Ware, Attaullah Tarar said misinformation, disinformation, and fake news were problems of the entire world which had to be controlled.

The minister said the biggest challenge on social media was fake news and the government was dealing with this problem.

In the meeting, relations between the two countries, and the promotion of cooperation in the fields of media were discussed in detail. Cooperation in the fields of film and drama was also discussed.

Attaullah Tarar said that journalists should adopt the process of verification on social media and the whole world should develop a code of conduct related to social media.

Miss Zoe Ware congratulated the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on forming the government and Attaullah Tarar on assuming charge as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

The UK diplomat assured her full cooperation for the promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.