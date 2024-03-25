IHC to hear PTI founder, Qureshi's appeals against conviction in cipher case today

Court will also hear pleas of former PM, wife Bushra Bibi's appeals against gifts case conviction

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear appeals filed by PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi against their conviction in the cipher case today.

A two-member bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq will conduct the hearing.

It maybe recalled that the court had sought a response from the advocate general regarding appointment of government lawyers.

On the other hand, the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi's appeal against sentences in the Toshakhana case will also be heard today.

Giving his reaction on Donald Lu's statement given during Congressional hearing in the US, Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Babar Awan said Lu's statement exonerated the former prime minister and the PTI founder. Awan said Lu yesterday admitted that PTI founder did not conspire and the cipher was fake and not real.

Talking to media on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, senior lawyer Babar Awan said according to Lu, there was no cipher.If Lu was true, the cipher case proved false and if he was false, the cipher case lost it value. He said the stand of PTI founder on cipher proved true yesterday. Lu admitted he didn't conspire and the cipher was a lie.

Awan said the present government assumed power through stealing the public mandate. "They (Pakistani rulers) first salute to Donald Lu. Is US pressure on Pak-Iran gas pipeline not an interference in Pakistan's internal affairs?, Awan said.

It merits mentioning here that yesterday the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu expressed concern over the allegations of interference in the electoral process by the US in Pakistan.