Oath taking delay: Opposition in KP Assembly moves PHC

Published On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 11:49:13 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday filed a petition against delay in administering oath to members elected on reserved seats.

The petition was filed by the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), People’s Party (PPP) and minority candidates.

Advocate Tariq Afridi submitted on behalf of petitioners that the assembly session should be convened immediately and oath administered to members picked on reserved seats.

The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday stopped the elected members from taking oath on the reserved seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the request of the Sunni Ittehad Council.