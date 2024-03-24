Commerce secretary's visit to Afghanistan indicates thaw in ties

Updated On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 18:05:09 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After exchanging diatribe recently due to the volatile security situation, the tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan have started to decrease.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Commerce Secretary Khurram Agha would travel to Afghanistan tomorrow on a two-day visit.

During his visit, issues related to trade would come under discussion.

"Pakistan is committed to promoting trade and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan," the spokesman added.

