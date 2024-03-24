Written judgement about Monis Elahi's nomination papers rejection for by-election released

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A written judgement about rejection of former federal minister Monis Elahi's nomination papers for PP-158 constituency for by-elections has been issued.

Returning Officer (RO) Anum Fatima of PP-158 has released the verdict against Monis Elahi’s nomination papers rejection.

RO announced the dismissal of Monis Elahi's papers following scrutiny conducted on March 21 under Election Act Section 62 (9).

RO remarked that the Monis Elahi's papers were rejected due to un-declaration of commercial properties and the omission of income tax details on land exceeding 180 kanals, along with agricultural income.

The judgement also mentioned that Monis Elahi has been declared the scoundrel. Monis Elahi's legal team failed to address the objections and provide satisfactory evidences, notably regarding the mentioned land holdings.

The verdict stated that the Monis Elahi’s nomination papers for general elections 2024 also faced rejection for vague details.

There were strong evidences of high courts judgments about Monis Elahi being scoundrel, the verdict added.