President Zardari awards Nishan-e-Pakistan to Saudi Arabia's defense minister

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari awards Nishan-e-Pakistan to Saudi Arabia's defense minister

Defense minister also attended the parade ceremony as guest of honour

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 15:19:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conferred the prestigious Nishan-e-Pakistan Award on Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz in a gesture of camaraderie and alliance.

The ceremonial event took place with grandeur at the President House in Islamabad to mark Pakistan Day.

The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad.

The Saudi defense minister's presence added significant weight to the occasion, as he also graced the parade ceremony held in Islamabad as the guest of honour.

Read more: President felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

His participation served as a testament to the strong ties between the two nations, further bolstering bilateral relations.

Pakistan Day, celebrated with fervor and pride, serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the pioneers of Pakistan Movement.

As the nation commemorates this historic day, the recognition bestowed upon Prince Khalid Bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz symbolises the enduring friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in mutual respect and solidarity.

Also read: Leaders pay tribute to founders of Pakistan