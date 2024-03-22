Govt's tough decisions to steer country out of crisis: state minister

Published On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 17:44:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State Shiza Fatima stressed the need to make tough decisions to steer Pakistan back towards the path to progress.

Speaking to the media along with party leaders, she asserted that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, the country would improve. She also cited former PM Nawaz Sharif's successful navigation of challenges from 2013 to 2017 when Pakistan gained significant economic growth.

With assistance from the IMF, Sharif's administration managed to extricate the nation from its financial woes.

Talking about Shahbaz Sharif's tenure as Prime Minister in 2022, she praised his efforts in stabilizing the nation within 16 months. She said that he averted a looming crisis.

Highlighting the importance of addressing unemployment, wage disparities, and education for the youth, she stressed without them national development would remain stunted. She called for unity among citizens, asserting that despite differences, collective efforts are necessary for national progress.

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood highlighted Nawaz Sharif's success in curbing terrorism and alleviating load shedding during his tenure. He also attributed his disqualification in 2017 to false allegations.

Mashhood criticized that there was no project on the last government's credit. He also talked about the Donald Lu hearing and a letter to the IMF written by a party.