SC voids SJC's decision to remove Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddqiui

Pakistan Pakistan SC voids SJC's decision to remove Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddqiui

Says he should be considered a retired judge and given privileges

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 14:37:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Friday annulled the Supreme Judicial Council's decision to dismiss former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat wrote the 23-page decision.

In the decision, the Supreme Court declared that the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council to remove Justice Siddiqui was illegal. It said the appeals against the dismissal of Siddiqui were allowed and he should be given all the privileges of a retired judge.

The apex court said Justice Siddiqui could not be reinstated. Owing to delayed decision, Justice Siddiqui attained the age of 62 years, so he should be considered a retired judge.

It should be noted that on Jan 23 last, the Supreme Court had reserved the decision against the dismissal of former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked, "one has to be careful. The constitutional balance between institutions should not be disturbed."

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was removed from the judicial office on the recommendation of the SJC under Article 209 of the Constitution for alleged misconduct as a judge through a speech at the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi on July 21, 2018.



