'World Water Day' is being observed across the globe today

Pakistan's water crisis, a looming threat to life and livelihoods"

LAHORE (Dunya News) - International Water Day is being celebrated across the world, including Pakistan on March 22.

The theme of World Water Day 2024 is 'Water for Peace'. When we cooperate on water, we create a positive ripple effect – fostering harmony, generating prosperity and building resilience to shared challenges.

Pakistan is a water-scarce country, ranking 3rd in the list of water-scarce nations. Droughts and famine have become harsh realities.

Pakistan's per capita annual water availability has reduced from 5000 cubic meters at the time of independence to less than 1000 cubic meters today.

Pakistan has insufficient water storage capacity, with only 10% of river water being stored compared to the global average of 40%. Limited access to other water sources compounds the issue, with the agriculture sector completely reliant on groundwater.

Groundwater levels are decreasing rapidly due to excessive usage, exacerbated by deforestation. Pakistan ranks 164th globally for water reabsorption in underground reservoirs.

Major cities across the country, like Lahore, are facing severe water scarcity. In Lahore, underground water is now extracted at depths of 800 feet compared to 200 feet thirty years ago.

Water is life, and it is high time to prioritize addressing water scarcity by implementing effective policies for water storage and exploring diverse avenues for water availability.