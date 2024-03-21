FM Dar, IAEA's Grossi discuss issues related to nuclear energy

Thu, 21 Mar 2024

BRUSSELS (APP) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday met International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

The foreign minister appreciated IAEA’s role in enhancing peaceful uses of nuclear technology and for organising the first ever Nuclear Energy Summit.

He highlighted that as a founder member, Pakistan attached great importance to the Agency’s work.

Dar also highlighted the importance of nuclear energy in combatting climate change and Pakistan’s desire to enhance share of nuclear energy in the energy mix.

He also underscored the importance of technical cooperation work of the Agency to which Pakistan was also making significant contribution.

Dar stressed that the international financial institutions and banks should support nuclear energy projects in developing countries to enable them to meet their energy needs and achieve zero emissions goals.

He urged the IAEA to continue its role in sensitising the world about the importance of nuclear energy as a clean source.

The IAEA director general appreciated Pakistan’s collaboration with the agency. He added that in Asia, Pakistan was playing a key role in sharing experience and expertise with developing countries.

He agreed that financing of nuclear projects was an issue and that he would soon engage with the international financial institutions to resolve the issue.

The IAEA director general fondly recalled his visit to Pakistan last year, when he had the firsthand experience of visiting Pakistan’s facilities and witnessing Pakistan’s progress in the field of peaceful applications of nuclear technology.