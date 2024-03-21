Dar emphasises Pakistan's dedication to peaceful utilisation of nuclear energy

FM highlights nuclear energy as a viable solution due to its environmental friendliness

BRUSSELS (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed the need for clean and affordable energy, highlighting nuclear energy as a viable solution due to its environmental friendliness.

In his address at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, the foreign minister acknowledged the growing demand for nuclear energy, particularly in light of challenges posed by climate change-induced supply disruptions.

The minister underscored the potential of environmentally friendly nuclear energy as a feasible solution for the future.

He referenced Pakistan's endorsement of low-cost nuclear technology at COP 28.

Stressing the importance of clean and affordable energy, Dar asserted that energy security was a top priority for developing and progressive nations, necessitating sustainable actions to address energy issues.

The minister highlighted Pakistan's active participation in the IAEA and its willingness to share its experiences with the world for peaceful nuclear energy applications.

Dar also expressed gratitude to the Belgian government and the IAEA for convening the meeting.