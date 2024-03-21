Congressman Sherman asks Donald Lu to hear PTI founder at Adiala Jail

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US lawmaker and Congressman Brad Sherman has demanded US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu meet with the incarcerated PTI founder at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to hear his stance regarding his allegations against the US of ousting his government in 2022.

Sherman’s demand came during the hearing conducted by a subcommittee of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs that examined the future of democracy in Pakistan and the US-Pakistan relationship, especially in the wake of general elections in Pakistan.

During the Congressional hearing, when Sherman, who is also one of the committee members, asked Donald Lu what arrangements had been made regarding the sentence awarded to the PTI founder, he was told that the US had conveyed its reservations to the Pakistani authorities in this respect.

Lu contended that he had no role in the ouster of the former Pakistani prime minister.

At this, Brad Sherman asked the US diplomat to hold a meeting with the PTI founder at the jail to hear his stance. He also asked him to review the allegations of wrongful sentence handed down to the incarcerated former premier.

In the congressional hearing on Wednesday, Donald Lu refuted the cipher allegations laid against him by the PTI founder. He called the cipher issue a “conspiracy theory, lie and complete falsehood”.

Lu maintained before the subcommittee that Asad Majeed, the then ambassador of Pakistan to the US, had testified to his own government that there was no such conspiracy.

Lu is the diplomat whose supposed warning to Asad Majeed was the subject of a cipher sent by the envoy to Islamabad.

It was the same document that the PTI founder used to allege a US conspiracy to oust his government. The PTI founder is currently on trial for mishandling the confidential diplomatic cable.

This matter is often raised during US State Department news briefings by journalists from both Pakistan and the US. The US has consistently refuted the allegations as baseless.