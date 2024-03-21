Gohar demands re-recording of ambassador Asad Majeed's statement

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar on Thursday reacted strongly to Donald Lu's statement, calling for a re-recording of former ambassador Asad Majeed's statement.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, he expressed concern saying that 20 hours had passed without any response from Asad Majeed.

Gohar stressed the importance of Majeed clarifying his stance on Lu's statement who distanced himself from the matter during yesterday’s hearing in the US committee.

Responding a query, he asserted that the door for negotiations always remain open. The PTI chief highlighted that the release of the PTI founder should not be subject to negotiations. He reiterated PTI's trust in the judiciary.

“The party will not negotiate for the founder's release while legal proceedings are going on,” he asserted.

