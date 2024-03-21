Donald Lu admitted PTI didn't conspire and cipher was a lie: Babar Awan

Pakistan Pakistan Donald Lu admitted PTI didn't conspire and cipher was a lie: Babar Awan

Says Lu's statement exonerated PTI founder

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 12:21:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Babar Awan said Thursday that Donald Lu's statement exonerated the former prime minister and the PTI founder.

Awan said Lu yesterday admitted that PTI founder did not conspire and the cipher was fake and not real.

Talking to media on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, senior lawyer Babar Awan said according to Lu, there was no cipher.

If Lu was true, the cipher case proved false and if he was false, the cipher case lost it value. He said the stand of PTI founder on cipher proved true yesterday. Lu admitted he didn't conspire and the cipher was a lie.

Awan said the present government assumed power through stealing the public mandate.

"They (Pakistani rulers) first salute to Donald Lu. Is US pressure on Pak-Iran gas pipeline not an interference in Pakistan's internal affairs?, Awan said.

It merits mentioning here that yesterday the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu expressed concern over the allegations of interference in the electoral process by the US in Pakistan.

Lu said PTI founder's cipher case was completely false and a pack of lies. He said he had no role in ousting the PTI founder. "I strongly deny this allegation," he said.

