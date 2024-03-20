Senate polls: Saif laments rejection of PTI candidates' nomination papers

Pakistan Pakistan Senate polls: Saif laments rejection of PTI candidates' nomination papers

Senate polls: Saif laments rejection of PTI candidates' nomination papers

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 20:56:24 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – PTI leader Barrister Saif expressed his regret on Wednesday over the rejection of the nomination papers of the party’s candidates for the Senate election, highlighting the persistent trend of not recognising PTI's mandate in the general elections.

In a statement, Saif asserted that the nomination papers of PTI candidates were rejected on baseless grounds.

He mentioned that Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed and Azam Swati were all excluded from the Senate electoral race out of fear that they would genuinely represent the people.

"I appeal to the authorities, and decision-makers not to deprive the people of their right to representation."

Saif stressed that "participating in the Senate election is our constitutional, legal and democratic right."

He warned that keeping PTI leaders away from the Senate election would adversely affect the democratic system.

He also called for an end to what he referred to as a series of oppression and excesses against the PTI.

Saif said that the PTI founder, party leaders and arrested workers should be released immediately.