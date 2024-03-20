Balochistan CM extends olive branch to insurgents, pledges support for peaceful reintegration

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 19:13:32 PKT

QUETTA (APP) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has expressed a welcoming stance towards insurgents willing to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.

He made these remarks during a seminar titled “Balochistan Youth State Harmony Summit” held at the Balochistan University of Information, Engineering, and Management Sciences on Wednesday.

Bugti assured that the government would fully support those who opt for peace and choose to join the mainstream.

Addressing the participants, the CM lamented the longstanding propagation of animosity among Balochistan youth. He underscored the necessity of distinguishing between perceptions and facts, stating, “Rather than presenting facts, anti-state elements fabricate narratives about various issues and historical events in the province.”

Bugti asserted that only the state possesses the authority to employ force against those challenging its legitimacy. He said that resorting to force to advance demands contradicts religious, cultural and societal norms.

Commending the surrender of former militant commander Sarfraz Bangulzai, the chief minister highlighted the state's willingness to reintegrate individuals back into society despite their past transgressions. “The government stands ready to assist anyone seeking to embrace the mainstream,” he affirmed.

Regarding the grievances of disgruntled Baloch, Bugti clarified that those resorting to violence and endangering innocent lives are not representative of the disgruntled Baloch, but rather militants.

He stated, “The true disgruntled Baloch are those who, despite obtaining education, remain unemployed due to nepotism within parliament and bureaucracy.”

Bugti reiterated the government's commitment to merit-based employment, stressing that no positions would be sold under his administration.

He emphasised that the rights of Balochistan would not be compromised, and the federal government would be urged, firmly but respectfully, to safeguard the province's interests.

Bugti underscored the importance of countering militant propaganda disseminated through social media platforms from locations such as Dubai and Singapore, urging increased awareness among the youth.

The CM stressed that the ongoing war on terror requires collective effort, adding that it is a battle for survival waged by courageous soldiers, rather than a conflict solely between militants and the military.

Addressing systemic shortcomings, Bugti acknowledged responsibility for youth unemployment and urban sanitation issues, asserting, “If we fail to provide employment opportunities and maintain cleanliness in our cities, the fault lies with us, not with any specific group.”

The chief minister deplored the diversion of 40 to 50 percent of development project funds towards commissions, reaffirming his administration's commitment to sustainable development by curbing commission-based practices.