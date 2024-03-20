PTI founder moves SC against 'rigged' elections, formation of judicial commission

Petition was filed through senior lawyer Hamid Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections.

The former prime minister filed petition in the Supreme Court through senior lawyer Hamid Khan seeking formation of a judicial commission to probe the alleged rigging.

In the petition, he prayed for establishment of a commission consisting of Supreme Court judges who have no bias.He said an investigation should be conducted into defeating the winning candidates in the February 8 election by fraudulent results.

He also urged the apex court that formation of governments in the federation and Punjab should be suspended.

It should be noted that the general elections were held across the country on February 8, in which the PTI founder's party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, could not be a part of the election process due to the loss of the election symbol of 'bat' and the candidates supported by the party had to contest elections as independents.

Although the PTI-backed independent candidates won the highest number of seats (93), they did not make any alliance with any of the two major parties, alleging rigging in the elections. A total of 169 assembly seats are required to form government.

After consensus on government formation, the leader of Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the prime minister of the country, while the leader of People's Party Asif Ali Zardari has assumed the office of the President of the country.