Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Sanam Javed' nomination papers for Senate election rejected

Pakistan Pakistan Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Sanam Javed' nomination papers for Senate election rejected

Blow to PTI as nominations papers of senior leaders for Senate election rejected

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 14:34:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released th list of candidates for the upcoming Senate election scheduled for April 2.

Nomination papers submitted by several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been rejected.

Punjab

Out of 21 candidates vying for 12 seats for Punjab, papers of 7 have been rejected.

Zulfi Bukhari's nomination was rejected due to dual nationality, although he has applied to renounce his British citizenship.

Zulfi Bukhari has submitted the application to ECP renouncing his British nationality along with a letter written to British Interior.

Meanwhile, Sanam Javed's papers were dismissed for having a joint account with his father, rendering him ineligible.

Meanwhile, the nomination papers of Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Raja Ansar Mehmood, Rana Mehmoodul Hassan and Farzand Hussain Shah have been accepted.

KP

Nomination papers filed by 42 candidates for Senate seats, 30 have been validated while 12 were rejected.

On general seats, nomination papers of Murad Saeed, Khurram Zeeshan, Masudur Rehman, Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Naseem, Sajjad Hussain, Ahmed Mustafa have been rejected.

However, Azam Swati and Dr. Hammad Mehmood Cheema's papers for the technocrat seat were rejected. Hamida Shahid’s nomination papers for women reserved seats were rejected.

ECP has accepted the nomination papers of 16 candidates on general seats and 8 for technocrat. The number of candidates nomination papers accepted on women reserved seats are 6.

Sindh

ECP accepted nomination papers from 34 candidates, with 17 from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and 8 each from PTI and MQM-P.

Faisal Vawda's papers as an independent candidate were accepted, while MQM's Najeeb Haroon's nomination was unsuccessful.

Balochistan

Out of 28 nomination papers submissions, 10 were rejected, including those of Syedal Khan Nasir and Bilal Madokhel.

ECP has announced that candidates whose nominations were rejected can file petitions in election tribunals until March 21.

ECP has announced the schedule of Senate election on 48 seats on March 14.