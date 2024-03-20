LHC moved against Punjab govt's meeting with Nawaz Sharif in chair

Petitioner prays to court to prevent Nawaz from chairing any administrative meeting

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The act of the Punjab government to hold an administrative meeting with former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in chair has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

An application against the administrative meeting chaired by Nawaz Sharif was filed in the Lahore High Court on behalf of Nadeem Sarwar Advocate.

The petitioner took the stance that Nawaz Sharif was neither a minister nor a chief minister. He did not hold any administrative position.

He contended that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif could not preside over any meeting at the administrative level.

It was requested in the petition that the court should issue an order to prevent Nawaz Sharif from presiding over the meeting at the administrative level.

