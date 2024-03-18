Finance minister unveils plans for Punjab's development in budget presentation

Pakistan Pakistan Finance minister unveils plans for Punjab's development in budget presentation

Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman reveals Punjab's budget volume and revenue projections for FY 2023-24

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 19:24:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has stated that the government would establish an IT City in the province and initiate an air ambulance service and the Punjab Education Programme.

While presenting budgetary proposals during the Punjab Assembly session on Monday, the minister affirmed that the journey of progress was commencing again in Punjab, where merit and transparency would be ensured.

He assured that the welfare of the people would be guaranteed, with relief provided to the poor. “Today, I am presenting the first people-friendly budget of our government. We have achieved leadership that has given a new vision of service to the cabinet and bureaucracy.”

The minister emphasised that the provincial government would set an example of good governance in Punjab.

He said that the Ramazan Relief Package was being delivered to the doorsteps of vulnerable segments of society, with an allocation of Rs30 billion for the package.

Rehman highlighted that the price control system had been activated and a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against hoarding and profiteering.

The finance minister disclosed that the overall volume of the budget for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs4,480.700 billion, with estimated revenue collection at Rs3,331.700 billion. Under the NFC Award, he added, Punjab would receive Rs2,706.400 billion.

Rehman announced the establishment of an IT city in Punjab at a cost of Rs10 billion to promote IT, and the commencement of the air ambulance service shortly.

Rehman disclosed that the Punjab Education Programme was being initiated at a cost of Rs2 billion.

The minister affirmed that all facilities would be provided to farmers under one roof, with no new taxes being imposed.

During the budget speech, the opposition created a ruckus, tore up budget copies, rejected the budget as 'fake,' and chanted slogans such as “fake government”.

The finance minister placed a picture of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on the desk during his budget speech, while opposition members surrounded the speaker's dais and chanted slogans against the budget under the leadership of Rana Aftab.