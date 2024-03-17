Comprehensive plan for restoration of KP's law & order situation: CM Gandapur

The government would take steps for providing business opportunities to people instead of charity

Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 14:51:33 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for restoration of law and order in the province as it was top priority of his government.

He was talking to media during his first visit to Dera Ismail Khan after being elected as chief minister.

Gandapur said the implementation over that plan would be started soon as better law and order situation was imperative for progress of any area.

He said the steps would also be taken for the safety of police and other forces.

The chief minister said the government has restored the facility of health card.

“We have to improve the treatment facilities at public hospitals,” the chief minister said and hoped that soon the people would not have need to visit private hospitals as provision of all facilities would be ensured at public hospitals.

Commenting on the current wave of inflation, he said the provincial government will give Rs10,000 each to 850,000 deserving families of the province under Ramazan package. It will be handed over to them at their doorstep respectfully, he mentioned.

Moreover, he said the facility of ‘shelter homes’ has been reopened by ensuring all facilities for needy people.

However, he said, the government would also take steps for providing business opportunities to people rather only giving them charity or stipend.

He said the women would be provided employment at their homes and youth would be provided with skill trainings. He informed that the consultation was underway with other countries regarding provision of employment to people by giving them skills training. After the training, the skilled people of the province would be sent abroad for employment.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be engaged in business and the business opportunities would be provided at their doorsteps.

Gandapur said the food security was another big issue of the country and one of the real factors behind the inflation as insufficient availability of anything causes increasing its price.

The provincial government would construct small dams, he said and added that the work over ‘TankZam dam’ would be started soon. Besides the work over Lift Canal project in Dera Ismail Khan would also be started soon.

The Khyber Pakhtunkwha would be made a model province by focusing on revenue generation rather taking loans, he vowed.

Gandapur said that he had positive talks with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in which the premier assured for extending support of the federal government for resolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s issues including the payment of pending dues of the province.

He said the provincial government would also cooperate with the federal government in this regard keeping in view the economic situation of the country.

The chief minister urged upon the media to play their due role in highlighting the real issues of masses as it was a bridge between the government and the people.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would always welcome constructive criticism of media and also take appropriate action over it.