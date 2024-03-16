Court accepts Asad Toor's bail plea, orders his release

Pakistan Pakistan Court accepts Asad Toor's bail plea, orders his release

Asad Toor was accused of malicious campaigns against state institutions

Follow on Published On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 13:29:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad’s special judge central has accepted journalist and YouTuber Asad Toor’s bail plea against arrest and ordered his release.

Special judge central Hamayun Dilawar heard Asad Toor’s post-arrest bail plea against alleged involvement in malicious campaigns against the judiciary and state institutions.

Asad Toor’s counsels, investigation officers, along with case records, appeared before the court. Prosecutor Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ishtiaq Hussain Shah was present in the court for the case hearing.

FIA prosecutor informed the judge that there was no reservation on the bail plea acceptance.

Asad Toor’s counsel submitted the Supreme Court’s observations in the court during the hearing.

The court inquired about the authenticity of the observations from the investigation officer and prosecutor FIA, and they affirmed that these observations were valid and correct.

After hearing the arguments of all parties, the court ordered the release of Asad Toor after submitting surety bonds worth Rs. 5,000.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the FIR against the journalist didn’t mention malicious judiciary campaigns and the judiciary was maligned by using its name in the case.

On the other hand, Islamabad High Court has declared the issuance of notices to journalists by FIA against the law. IHC issued the written judgment and declared the notices sent to Asad Toor against the law.

The court reiterated that it has no jurisdiction for suo-motu notice; therefore, it couldn’t order Asad Toor's release.

The judgment stated that first, illegal notices were issued, and then FIR was registered; the relevant forums could be approached after the registration of FIR.

IHC disposed of the plea with the observation that only notices were challenged, the court remarked.

It is pertinent to note that Asad Toor was accused of running malicious campaigns against the judiciary and state institutions on social media platforms YouTube and X.

The journalist was detained under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 for provoking the anti-state narrative.