Senate election's nomination papers' submission ends today, parties unveil contestants

Pakistan Pakistan Senate election's nomination papers' submission ends today, parties unveil contestants

Senate election will held on April 2 in National, four provincial assemblies and Senate

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Mar 2024 11:27:29 PKT

ISLAMABADA (Dunya News) - Today is the last day for nomination papers submission for Senate election scheduled for April 2.

The Senate election on 48 seats will held in National Assembly, Senate and four provincial assemblies on Apr 2.

It will encompass 12 seats each for Punjab and Sindh, 11 seats each for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as well as two seats for Islamabad.

The election will be conducted for seven general seats in each province, along with two technocrat and two women seats.

The Senate election is held every three years when one-half of the members of the upper house retire after completion of their tenure. However, the term of a senator is six years.

Also read: ECP issues the schedule for Senate election

PML-N

As per sources, Ishaq Dar a senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted his nomination papers for Senate’s technocrat seat from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Pervez Rasheed, Nasir Butt and Talal Chaudhry have been directed to submit their nomination papers.

Read more: Nomination papers' submissions for Senate election kicks off

PTI

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has decided to nominate its candidate for Senate election. Dr. Yasmin Rashid will vie for technocrat seat while Sanam Javed to contest for women reserved seat in Senate.

Hamid Khan and Zulfi Bukhari are the key contenders on Senate general seats from Punjab.

Umar Sarfarz Cheema and Colonel (retd) Ijaz Mihas have been nominated as covering candidates for Senate election.

Abdul Wahab Baloch on PTI ticket will vie from Sindh for Senate election.

Azam Swati, Syed Arshad Hussain have submitted their nomination papers for Senate technocrat seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Irfan Saleem, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Khurram Zeeshan, and Azhar Mashwani are set to contest for general seats.

KP Election Commissioner Muhammad Talha Mehmood Khan has announced 50 candidates have filed their nomination papers for Senate.

PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party has made alliance with National Party and Awami National Party (ANP) in Balochistan for Senate election. PPP has field joint candidate, Aimal Wali Khan from ANP and Jan Buledi from AP.

Kiran Baloch and Ishrat Barohi have been nominated for women reserved seat from Balochistan. Bilal Mandokhel will vie for technocrat seat.

Kazim Shah, Ashraf Jatoi, and Masroor Ahsan will be the party candidates for the general seats from Sindh. Barrister Zamir Ghumro and Sarmad Ali will be the candidates for the technocrat seats.

From Sindh, Anny Marri and Rubina Qaimkhani will contest for the women seats. Panchobhel’s name had been finalised for the minority seats.

