CM Maryam Nawaz grants access to official helicopter for emergency patients

She promises that air ambulance service will be started in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz grants access to her official helicopter for emergency use for patients in remote areas.

Maryam has also pledged to introduce air-ambulance service across Punjab very soon.

Presiding over a meeting, Maryam Nawaz said she felt the pain and sufferings of patients and recalled her encounter with a patient who died of heart attack in a Sargodha hospital.

She asserted that timely response was inevitable to save life, as patients lose life for not having timely access to hospitals.

The chief minister announced that the Rescue 1122 service would be operationalised on motorways.

Maryam Nawaz is the first woman chief minister in any province in the country. She has already pledged many people-centric projects.