May 9 incidents: Sanam Javed's judicial remand extended
Pakistan
ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the case after the completion of her judicial remand
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Sanam Javed has been extended.
She was imprisoned for her alleged involvement in May 9 incidents and her case was heard in Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore.
ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the case after the completion of her judicial remand.
Read more: PTI's Sanam Javed bows out of electoral contest against Maryam Nawaz
The court extended her judicial remand till March 25.