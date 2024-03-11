May 9 incidents: Sanam Javed's judicial remand extended

Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 17:18:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Sanam Javed has been extended.

She was imprisoned for her alleged involvement in May 9 incidents and her case was heard in Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore.

ATC judge Arshad Javed heard the case after the completion of her judicial remand.

The court extended her judicial remand till March 25.