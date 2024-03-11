ANP chief Asfandyar Wali's spouse passes away

Pakistan Pakistan ANP chief Asfandyar Wali's spouse passes away

ANP spokesperson has verified the news of demise

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 14:56:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awami National Party (ANP) chief, Asfandyar Wali Khan’s spouse has passed away.

ANP spokesperson Zahid Khan has verified the demise of ANP chief's wife .

The deceased was also the mother of provincial president of the ANP, Aimal Wali Khan

The deceased will be laid to rest in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The funeral prayers would be done at 5:30pm in Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz have conveyed their condolences to Asfandyar Wali Khan and his family.

