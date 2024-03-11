IHC to hear PTI founder, Shah Mahmood's pleas in cipher case

PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi have filed the petitions against indictment in cipher case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear the pleas of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi against indictment in the cipher case today (Monday).

Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC will preside over the appeals against indictment in the cipher case.

During the last hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar, the counsel for PTI founder, presented arguments. He is expected to present additional facts in today's hearing.

PTI founder and Shah Mahmood Qureshi have filed petitions against their indictment in the cipher case. Both were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the cipher case.

It is worth noting that Chief Justice Amer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will also hear pleas against indictment in the Toshakhana case.

Meanwhile, proceedings on "Nikkah during iddat" case are going on in the Islamabad sessions court.

Cipher case

An FIR was registered against the PTI founder, and other leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Azam Khan, and Asad Umar on charges of leaking state secrets in public, based on the complaint of the home secretary.

An IHC division bench, comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, announced the verdict on Nov 21, 2023, revoking the decision of the PTI founder's jail trial in the cipher case.