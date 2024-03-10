Police detain key PTI leaders, activists during protest against 'rigged elections'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja and several activists during the rally organized by the party against the alleged election rigging.

The party leaders and activists gathered at the GPO Chowk Lahore in the form of a rally on the call of the PTI founder to protest against the alleged rigging in the recently held polls.

The arrest of PTI's senior leader Sardar Latif was confirmed by his son.

Khosa was arrested from Sadar Cantt roundabout while Raja was detained near Ichra.

On the occasion of the arrest, MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas said the Punjab government was behind all this hooliganism.