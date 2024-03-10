PTI's Meher Bano to move Supreme Court if ECP doesn't provide justice

Party asserts its mandate was stolen in Feb 8 polls

MULTAN (Web Desk) - Meher Bano Qureshi, a leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has asserted that she would move to the Supreme Court if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wouldn't probe the rigging allegations and provide justice.

According to PTI's account on X (Twitter), the daughter of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has claimed that she secured victory in the February 8 polls with the public's votes, but the public mandate was stolen through tampering and rigging of the poll results.

While speaking to party workers in Multan, Meher Bano has pledged that her party would restore the sanctity of the vote and bring justice.

It's important to note that PTI's Meher Bano faced defeat with 71,649 votes in the NA-151 constituency of Multan, while PPP's Syed Ali Musa Gilani was declared victorious with 79,080 votes.

