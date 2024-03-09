ECP rejects Achakzai's request to postpone presidential election

According to ECP, the election for the 14th President will be held today (Saturday).

Updated On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 05:19:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday rejected the Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s request to postpone the election of the President and decided to proceed with the scheduled presidential election.

According to ECP, the election for the 14th President will be held today (Saturday). As per sources, the ECP remains resolute in its decision to conduct the election as planned.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the presidential candidate nominated by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), in his letter to ECP had demanded to postpone the presidential election.

Achakzai said several reserve seats in the National and provincial assemblies were vacant and thus the election of the President should be postponed until the completion of the electoral college.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Mahmood Khan Achakzai would be contesting the election for the seat.

