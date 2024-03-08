Massive reshuffle in Punjab's bureaucracy

LAHORE (Muhammad Hasan Raza) – A massive reshuffling took place in the bureaucracy of Punjab on Friday.

Barrister Nabil Ahmed Awan has been appointed as Chairman P&D, Fawad Hashim Rabbani as Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Captain Retired Saqib Zafar Principal as Secretary to Governor Punjab, Captain Retired Asadullah Khan as Secretary Housing, Iftikhar Ali Sahu as Secretary Agriculture while Punjab Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed has been transferred and appointed Local Government Secretary.

Also, Nurul Amin Mengal appointed as Secretary Home Department, Tahir Farooq as DG LDA, Javed Akhtar Mahmood as Secretary Awqaf, Nasir Iqbal Malik as Chief Economist P&D Department, Ali Bahadur Qazi Secretary Human Rights, Dr Shoaib Akbar as Secretary MPDD, Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari as DG Awqaf while Iqbal Hussain has been appointed Secretary Social Worker.

Muhammad Usman has been appointed as CEO Punjab Public Private Partnership, Moazzam Iqbal as SUPRA Secretary Food, Zahoor Hussain as Secretary Archives, Muzaffar Khan as Secretary Sports, Dr Asif Tufail as Secretary P&D and Parvaiz Iqbal has been appointed as DG Sports.

Dr Ehtsham Anwar has been appointed Secretary Schools while Nader Chatta has been appointed as Commissioner Bahawalpur.

Dr Farrukh Naveed has been appointed as Secretary Higher Education while Mudassar Riaz Malik appointed as DG Wildlife.

Amina Munir has been appointed DG Social Welfare, Shahida Farrukh Naveed as DG Special Education, Muneeb ul Rehman as Special Secretary Higher Education Department, Khalid Nazir as Special Secretary Schools Education Department.

Meanwhile, Special Secretary Schools Education Kulsoom Saqib has been made OSD.

Saif Anwar Jabba has been appointed DG PHATA, Kanza Murtaza as DG RDA, Rafaqat Ali as Secretary IMC, Masood Nauman as Special Secretary Budget Finance Department, Wajid Ali Shah as Special Secretary Health Department and Muhammad Ahmed has been appointed as Special Secretary Primary Health Department.

Waqar Hussain has been appointed as Special Secretary to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Muhammad Umar Sheikh as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Muhammad Ali Bukhari as Additional Secretary Budget Finance, while Umar Abbas Mela has been directed to report the Punjab Finance Department.

Muhammad Nauman Siddique has been appointed as Additional Secretary Chief Minister's Secretariat while Captain Retd Shah Mir Iqbal as CEO IDAP.

Shaukat Ali has been appointed member Colony Board of Revenue while Shahzad Saeed as member Board of Revenue, Muhammad Zaman Vito Member Tax Board of Revenue and Saqib Manan has been appointed Member Inquiry.

While DG DMA Imran Qureshi has been made OSD and Irfan Ali has assumed this charge.

Nadeem Nasir has been posted as Additional Secretary Admin, S&GAD Department and Mohammad Shah Rukh Cheema as Deputy Secretary Services.

