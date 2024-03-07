SIC moves LHC against ECP's decision of not granting reserved seats

Updated On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 17:21:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Thursday challenged the Election Commission's decision of not granting reserved seats to its members in the Lahore High Court.

The SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza challenged the Election Commission's decision.

It is to be recalled that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independents joined the SIC after the Feb 8 polls.

Hamid Raza filed the application through his counsel Ishtiaq A Khan. The Election Commission and others were made parties in the application.

According to the petition, the Election Commission is neither a tribunal nor a court. It prayed the SIC should be given seats in proportion to the share in the assembly.

It is also said that whether the SIC contested the election or not, it does not matter. The action of the Election Commission is equivalent to amending the Constitution, it said. The decision of the Election Commission is beyond its authority, it implored seeking ECP's order to be annulled.