Fawad Chaudhry's meeting day with family in jail fixed

Pakistan Pakistan Fawad Chaudhry's meeting day with family in jail fixed

Fawad Chaudhry would meet with the family in jail every Thursday

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 12:32:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry’s meeting with family in jail has been fixed for Thursday of every week.

Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz of Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the plea seeking meeting with Fawad Chaudhry in jail filed by spouse, Hiba Fawad.

During the hearing, State Counsel advocated in the court that jail administration has fixed the day of Thursday for the Fawad Chaudhry's meeting with family. The Fawad Chaudhry would meet with the family every Thursday, he added.

Afterwards, IHC Judge dismissed the plea of Hiba Fawad after fixation of Fawad Chaudhry's meeting day with family in jail.

It must be noted that Fawad Chaudhry has been detained in a graft case, adopting an illegal way to award contract to a contractor and minted money making a deal with the contractor.

Also read: Fawad Chaudhry's bail plea in graft case rejected