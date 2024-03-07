Azma Bukhari hints at 'Never Again' app launch for women safety

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz wants app for safety and security of women

Thu, 07 Mar 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari announced that the Punjab government, on the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is set to launch "Never Again" app aimed at enhancing women's safety.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the first woman chief minister in the country's history, is said to be deeply committed to ensuring the protection and rights of women.

Azma Bukhari elaborated on the chief minister's dedication to women's safety, stating that the "Never Again" app would be a crucial tool in monitoring and addressing women's rights and security concerns.

The minister hinted at additional projects in the pipeline, emphasising that certain non-issues were being unnecessarily magnified in the country.

In addition to women's safety initiatives, Bukhari shed light on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's plans for environmental improvements in the province.

She pledged to increase the number of dumping sites in Lahore and revealed that the CM had given strict instructions for city cleaning within a month.

Furthermore, a comprehensive plan for waste management in smaller cities has been requested, she added.

Highlighting the broad spectrum of concerns addressed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Azma Bukhari mentioned the CM's focused approach to inflation.

She revealed that the first meeting chaired by Maryam Nawaz was specifically dedicated to discussing strategies to combat inflation, indicating a strong commitment to addressing economic challenges in the province.

