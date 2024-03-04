CM Maryam announces Punjab's first state-run cancer hospital

Says patients will be treated free of cost in the facility in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Monday the Punjab government would establish first state-run cancer hospital in Lahore's Valencia Town.

The chief minister visited the proposed site of the cancer hospital near Valencia Town where she was briefed on various aspects of the project.

Maryam issued directions for inviting the best doctors from around the world for the proposed cancer hospital. She also issued instructions for building of an eatery for people attending the cancer patients.

She said the patients would be treated free of cost in the first government cancer hospital of Punjab. She said highly-qualified doctors and the state-of-the-art machinery would be available in the healthcare facility.

Former senator Pervez Rashid, MPAs Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sania Ashiq and Dr Adnan accompanied Maryam Nawaz.

The Punjab chief secretary and other bureaucrats also were present.