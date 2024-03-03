Omar Ayub demands release of PTI's political prisoners in NA speech

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Omar Ayub demanded immediate release of political prisoners of the party in his fiery address in the lower house on Sunday.

Talking about the May 9 incident, he said an impartial judicial inquiry should be conducted into the tragedy.

On the cipher case, he said “there is a lot of talk about the cipher issue but there is nothing substantial in it while asking, what is the role of the PTI founder in the cipher case?”

He said it is the responsibility of the bureaucrats to protect the cipher and they should be asked in case of any theft.

Talking about the electoral symbol, he said the ANP did not conduct intra-party election but they still got the symbol but the PTI’s symbol was taken away and also the party was not allowed to campaign in the election but still it performed miraculously in the elections.

Omar Ayub said the PTI leader wanted to emulate the state of Madina to provide relief to the masses but a cruel campaign was launched against him.

He alleged that Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi and IGP Usman Anwar are responsible for the incidents of cruelty against the PTI leaders and workers.