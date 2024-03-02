KP CM seeks details of caretaker government's recruitments

Published On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 20:36:13 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Ali Amin Gandapur issued the first notification just a few hours after assuming office as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to reports, the new CM requested details of recruitments made during the caretaker government's tenure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He specified that details of all recruitments made from March 1, 2023, to Feb 29, 2024, should be provided.

Gandapur directed the relevant authorities to compile all necessary details within one week.

He also issued a notification imposing a ban on all recruitments except those conducted by the public service commission. A letter has been sent to the chief secretary regarding this matter.