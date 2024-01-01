Approval of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers in NA-130 challenged

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An appeal was filed on Monday in the Election Tribunal against the acceptance of nomination papers of Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif in National Assembly constituency NA-130.

The appeal was filed by Pakistan Awami Mahaz president Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry.

Advocate Chaudhry contended that Nawaz has been disqualified for life by the Supreme Court, hence he is not eligible to contest the election. The returning officer approved his papers contrary to the law.

The appellant has requested the tribunal to reject the nomination papers of Nawaz and declare him ineligible to contest elections.