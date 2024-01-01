Court extends Sanam Javed's physical remand in arson case

Court extends Sanam Javed's physical remand in arson case

Duty additional sessions judge Syed Azhar Ali Jafri conducted hearing of the case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A sessions court of Lahore on Monday extended for one more day physical remand of Sanam Javed in case pertaining to setting on fire the Muslim League-Nawaz House.

The police, after expiry of two-day physical remand of Sanam Javed, produced her in the court. Duty additional sessions judge Syed Azhar Ali Jafri conducted hearing of the case. Lawyer Shakeel Ahmad Pasha advanced arguments for Javed.

During hearing of the case, police prayed to the court to extend Javed's physical remand as they had to make investigations and recovery from the accused.

At first, the court reserved the decision, but later on announced its ruling and extended Javed's physical remand for one more day.

Separately, Javed while talking to media said she would contest election from the same constituency where Maryam would be competing.

Javed said it was beyond her comprehension that why Maryam was afraid of her. Despite managing to get her nomination papers rejected and bail cancelled, she (Maryam) was afraid, Javed added.

