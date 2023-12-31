Armed forces extend New Year wishes to 'proud and honourable' Pakistanis

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The armed forces of Pakistan extended New Year wishes to the nation on Sunday.

In a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), it was conveyed, “Pakistan Armed Forces wish a happy new year to the proud and honourable people of Pakistan.”

While acknowledging the challenges of the outgoing year, the armed forces expressed hope that 2024 would be of immense significance for Pakistan both internally and externally.

“Pakistan Armed Forces reinforce the patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities,” the statement highlighted.

“Undoubtedly, our great nation will rise, aligning with the dreams of our forefathers and the aspirations of the people of Pakistan. A bright future for the coming generations awaits us, InshaAllah,” it added.

The military, in the statement, emphasised its commitment to stand with and pray for the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, in accordance with the directive of the prime minister. It expressed hope that the New Year would bring relief from the sufferings imposed by tyrannical regimes.

“Pakistan Army, as a national force, will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development. We take pride in our unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan,” the armed forces asserted.

The statement affirmed the unity of Pakistan’s armed forces and its people.

It also carried Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir’s resolve that “no one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan.”