India approaches Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed in 'money laundering case'

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 23:42:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD – India formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the leader of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD), confirmed the Foreign Office on Friday.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated, "Pakistan has received a request from Indian authorities seeking Hafiz Saeed's extradition in a purported money laundering case."

However, the spokesperson indicated there are no immediate plans to act on India's request, citing the absence of a bilateral extradition treaty between Pakistan and India.

India accuses Saeed of orchestrating cross-border attacks, but the banned outfit's chief denies these allegations.

Hafiz Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a group implicated by the United States and India for the deadly 2008 Mumbai siege, was sentenced to 31 years in prison for two counts of terrorism financing by a Pakistani court.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore convicted Saeed for terrorism financing in April 2022, resulting in a 32-year prison sentence.

